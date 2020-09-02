CHARLESTOWN — A member of the cleaning staff at the Burlingame State Park campground has tested positive for COVID-19.
The cleaner is an employee of B.A. Services, the contractor that operates the popular state campground, which is owned by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. Charlestown provides occasional police services to the park.
A statement issued late Tuesday by DEM spokesman Michael Healey confirmed that the state was notified of the positive test on Tuesday morning.
“Upon learning of the positive COVID-19 test result this morning, the employee notified the vendor, BA Services, which notified DEM,” Healey stated Tuesday. “The Rhode Island Department of Health contacted the employee, initiating contact tracing this morning and finishing its investigation early this afternoon. The employee worked four days while symptomatic, last working August 31. The employee’s two co-workers are being tested today and will remain out of work until the results come back. BA Services deep cleans all restrooms at Burlingame four times a day.”
Healey noted that it is unlikely that the staff member had contact with the public.
“Our biggest concern is the employee’s well-being,” he said. “We hope for a quick and complete recovery. Because the cleaning staff has very limited interaction with members of the public and because the restrooms have been deep-cleaned many times since the employee last worked, we believe the risk for exposure to the coronavirus at Burlingame is low. We urge all visitors to DEM parks and campgrounds to do the two basic things that will protect them most: wear face masks and stay six feet away from people outside their own stable group.”
Burlingame state campground, the largest in the state, opened on June 30 with limited campsites and social distancing protocols in place.
“DEM reduced capacity by 15%, closing 106 campsites out of a total of 720 for 614 sites now open,” Healey said. "Also, DEM and BA Services worked closely implementing physical distancing guidelines at the permit office, camp store, and other locations to protect patrons and staff.”
Charlestown officials said Tuesday that they were unaware of the positive test at the campground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.