STONINGTON — When Stonington students return to class on Sept. 8, parents will need to determine whether their children will be participating in a hybrid learning plan or continue to use a full distance-learning model.
Members of the Stonington Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday to move forward with plans to open using a hybrid model designed to meet most Centers for Disease Control recommendations. Parents will have the option of keeping their students home and utilizing a full remote-learning model if they choose.
"Due to the changing environment related to COVID-19, these two options will be reevaluated," Superintendent of Schools Van Riley said.
"In a recent survey, approximately 70% of teachers preferred the hybrid model or full in-person model over the distance-learning option. In addition, the president of the Stonington Educators Association sent an official letter of support for the hybrid model for Stonington teachers," he added.
At the request of board members Heidi Simmons and Gordon Lord, who both expressed a desire to get students back full time as soon as safely possible, the board also agreed to discuss the matter at each meeting. The board will then work with school administrators to notify parents and give them an appropriate time to adjust.
Under the plan, students and staff would be divided into "cohorts," which will be determined alphabetically by students' last names, with the first group in each grade attending Mondays and Tuesdays and the second group attending Thursdays and Fridays. All students will participate in distance learning on Wednesdays. The schools also will not be allowing for use of lockers and will utilize tents to provide shaded, outdoor areas in an effort to expand space and enhance social distancing efforts.
There will be no exceptions to cohort assignments, except to allow for students from the same family to attend school on the same days.
Teachers and students will also be required to wear masks while at school except on designed "mask breaks," maintain a 6-foot distance between one another and are expected to wash and use hand sanitizer frequently. Desks would be also be fitted with barriers for added protection.
Pre-kindergarten students will also continue to follow the traditional four/five-day in-person schedule and high-needs special education students may be recommended for additional in-person days under the hybrid model, officials said.
The district keeps an open line of communication with the Ledge Light Health District and will lean on it for direction on testing needs and in the event a student should be at risk or show signs they have COVID-19, he said.
"A review of the plans will help inform you to make the best choice for your children’s return to school this fall," Riley said in a letter to parents on Thursday. "I encourage you to take a few minutes to read the plans before completing the final reopening survey that will be sent to you [Friday]."
The reopening survey will be due back by 5 p.m. Monday.
Riley, who notified parents in a letter last week that he would be recommending a hybrid reopening for the 2020-21 school year, said the plan also has the support of the district's medical adviser, Dr. Michael E. Blefeld. The majority of staff, approximately 90%, indicated in a recent survey that they will return to an in-person conditionally on safety protocols.
The survey also indicated that approximately 20% of families would prefer the full distance-learning option over the hybrid option.
The shift in services has its costs, however.
To be able to accommodate needs and assure safety, school officials said the budget would need to include an additional $775,000 in expenditures, including $272,000 for additional custodial staff and materials for cleaning and disinfecting, as well as an estimated $141,000 in personal protective equipment for the town's school facilities.
To address challenges that will come with the hybrid plan, adjustments have also been made to policies such that seniors may take only courses required to complete graduation requirements.
For the 2020-21 school year, the high school administration can also approve dual enrollment of students to attend an accredited college at the student’s family expense. Students who complete graduation requirements by the end of the first semester could not take classes in the spring, but could come back in June to participate in graduation.
Riley said that school staff and administrators remain committed to putting safety first and foremost, and indicated that the district is prepared to provide high-quality educational programs regardless of the return-to-school plan chosen.
"This was not an easy decision and will not please everyone," Riley said. "However, student and staff safety was the primary consideration along with the need to provide the best possible instructional setting for all students."
