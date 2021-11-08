JOE GOLAS, Chariho cross country, senior: Golas finished ninth in the Class B meet at Ponaganset High. Chariho was a close second to Lincoln, trailing the Lions by just three points in the team scores.

WILL FRENCH, Stonington football, junior: French rushed for 269 yards and scored six touchdowns in the Bears’ 55-54 loss to Waterford. French has been used primarily as a defender, but was pressed into duty on offense due to an injury on the team.

LANCE WILLIAMS, Westerly football, junior: Williams threw two touchdown passes and rushed for two scores in the Bulldogs’ 55-7 victory over West Warwick. Williams completed 10-of-17 passes for 154 yards.

KATELYN MELINOSKY, Wheeler girls soccer, senior: Melinosky scored the game’s only goal in the Lions’ double-overtime win against Tourtellotte.

