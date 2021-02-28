NORTH STONINGTON — The atmosphere and excitement at North Stonington's public schools was hard to ignore this week, as a line of cars grew in the parking lot and students waved happily to friends they have not seen in months.
Teachers protected with masks and encouraging social distancing guided the students inside, reminding them that safety remains a top priority and to follow precautions used under the hybrid model. The students themselves beamed with both the enthusiasm and anxiety of a first day of school.
"It has been an exciting week to say the least," said North Stonington Elementary School Principal Rob Cillino. "Students are able to see friends with different last names that they have not talked to in a while, classes are filling up again for the first time in a year and some teachers are actually able to conduct some classes without any virtual learners. It's been like a second first day of school."
Students in North Stonington have formally returned to in-person learning four days per week, an effort that began with middle and high school students on Monday and expanded to bring back elementary students on a full in-person basis Tuesday. All students will continue to learn virtually on Wednesdays to allow for cleaning and disinfecting of school facilities.
If the transition proves successful, the district has set a goal of having students return to in-person learning five days per week beginning March 28.
Superintendent of Schools Peter L. Nero said this week that the early transition has been as successful as the district could have hoped, with no significant spike in school-based cases and compliance with social distancing from all students, parents and staff.
"Our biggest issue this week has been the traffic honestly, and that's somewhat of a good thing," Nero said. "Many parents brought their students in personally, which is understandable as they try and get idea of how things are going to operate. It made it easy to maintain social distancing on our buses, and staff have already made adjustments to improve traffic flow."
For students, who have not been together in the same classroom since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all regional school districts last March, it isn't exactly a full return to normal either.
There are still numerous restrictions dictating how the day works and to provide a safe learning environment, Nero explained.
There is no use of lockers; students are directed to remain masked in public areas and when six feet of distance cannot be maintained; hallways are marked with single-file, directional patterns to avoid contact; lunchrooms at Wheeler are spread out and even extend into large-space hallways outside the gymnasium; and students at the North Stonington Elementary School are taking turns eating in classrooms to assure that students have six feet of space or more whenever they have to take their masks off.
Not every classroom is able to utilize a full six-foot distancing between desks, but Nero and Wheeler Principal Kristen St. Germain said in those instances, mask-use is highly enforced and desk dividers help to provide an added layer of separation between the students. Dividers are also used at North Stonington Elementary School, and both Cillino and St. Germain said staff are directed to clean desks and tables between each student use.
None of those safety requirements are going to change this year, school administrators said.
"We've been fortunate and we've had no issues with students refusing to comply," St. Germain said. "I think, deep down, the students really want to be here and know the importance of continuing to take caution."
St. Germain said when it comes to the students, bringing everyone back is an important step in providing a stronger social and emotional support system for students. It will also provide staff a more effective way to identify and address a wide variety of student conditions and experiences that can impact learning, growth and personal development.
Despite the high full return rate in the district, not every student is back in the classroom just yet. Nero acknowledged that it will take some in the community more time to feel comfortable sending their children back on a full-time basis.
While more than 85% of families have returned to the four-day option, other families have chosen to continue to use a hybrid model while a small group has also chosen to continue using the all-distance learning model. The school will continue to offer all of those options until the end of the 2020-21 school year, Nero said.
"We will continue to offer all options through the end of the year. The true goal is to help families remain comfortable in the model they are using so we can continue to provide a quality education for all our students," Nero said.
The district will continue to monitor and react as necessary to spread of the virus in order to keep students and staff safe, Nero said.
With a revised vaccination timeline in Connecticut that would offer all state residents over 16 an opportunity to receive the vaccine before the end of May and summer months to identify and address ongoing challenges, Nero and both principals said they remain hopeful that things will be a lot more of business as usual by the start of the 2021-22 school year.
"This may be a baby step in some ways, but it is still an important step in moving forward from this pandemic," Cillino said. "We might not be looking at things the same as we did prior to the pandemic, but this is an opportunity to begin providing some sense of normalcy for our students and community."
