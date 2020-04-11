The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts has created an Artist Relief Fund to provide grants of up to $1,000 to artists who are in financial distress as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. Initial contributions to the fund are approximately $100,000, with more expected to follow.
Guidelines and the application are posted at risca.online/grants/artistrelieffund/. Applications can be submitted at any time and awards will be made on a weekly basis until funds are exhausted. Artists interested in this funding opportunity may contact Mollie Flanagan at Mollie.Flanagan@arts.ri.gov.
Donations to the Artist Relief Fund can be made at artistcommunities.org/arf . The Fund will be managed by the Alliance of Artists Communities in Providence.
