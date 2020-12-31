At the close of each year, Corey Fyke, my managing editor, asks me to select my most memorable images that appeared in print or on our website. The COVID-19 pandemic made this annual task a unique challenge, with so many of the events and activities — some newsworthy, others simply visually appealing — that I would usually photograph being canceled.
Additionally, COVID safety protocols made the task of visual reporting extremely difficult and trying. Not surprising then, that images of the pandemic’s impact on the region we all call home dominated. The following selections from The Sun’s 2020 image archive are images that reflect this unforgettable, challenging year. The images appear with their original captions. Enjoy, stay safe and well.
— Harold Hanka
