WESTERLY — The Jonnycake Center of Westerly will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics for Rhode Island and Connecticut residents in conjunction with Wood River Health Services.
The clinics will take place at the center, 23 Industrial Drive, from 9 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 3 p.m. on Monday, June 21, Tuesday, June 22, and Friday, July 9, and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 10.
Healthcare professionals from Wood River Health Services will administer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Residents must be age 18 or older to receive the vaccine.
No appointment is needed to receive the vaccine.
As an incentive to encourage vaccination, anyone receiving a shot will have the opportunity to enter a drawing for $100 in store credit for the center’s thrift store.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.