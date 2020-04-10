The Access Health CT New Special Enrollment Period has been extended through Friday, April 17, for uninsured Connecticut residents to enroll in a health insurance plan.
Connecticut residents must be lawfully present in the United States and not incarcerated to be eligible. The effective date of coverage for anyone who enrolls during this extension period will be May 1. Anyone who enrolls before the end of the day Thursday, April 2, will have a coverage effective date of April 1. The only way to sign up for this new special enrollment period is by calling 855-365-2428, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Individuals who experience a qualifying life event, e.g. loss of coverage due to job change or unemployment, or qualify for Medicaid/Children’s Health Program (CHIP), can enroll anytime online, in-person or over the phone, and all help is free. Customers that are recently unemployed and lost health insurance due to job loss, need to verify information or have questions about IRS 1095 tax forms, can visit AccessHealthCT.com.
In addition, all changes in household income and size should be updated with Access Health CT within 30 days to assess if additional aid is available.
