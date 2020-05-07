NORTH STONINGTON — For the first time since the early 1960s, there will be no North Stonington Agricultural Fair in July.
Members of the fair's board of directors voted Sunday to cancel the annual fair, which has run continuously since 1964 and has often been referred to as the kick-off for fair season, as a result of uncertainly caused by the COVID-19 crisis. The fair had originally been scheduled to take place July 9-12.
Chairman Doug Carocari said this week that the decision to cancel was very difficult, but it needed to be done to assure proper notification for vendors and participants, allow for adjustment of contractual obligations and ensure that the tradition can return strong in 2021.
"It was not the decision we wanted to make, and it was not an easy decision to make. The fair has been part of tradition for those in the region for many years," Carocari said. "We felt that while we could maybe have done something, the priority must remain the health and well-being of volunteers and participants."
The decision came after Carocari said the board reached out to Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont's office for guidance and clarification on Connecticut's plan to reopen. Carocari said staff members were unable to provide any information that would help the board identify whether hosting a large fair would be a realistic possibility.
The board formally announced their decision in a letter to the public that was posted on social media Sunday afternoon. In the letter, board members said they made the decision to err on the side caution for the benefit of all those involved in fair preparations and events.
The announcement on Facebook was met with a mixture of disappointment and understanding.
"Our family will definitely miss it," said Johanna Lamb, of Mystic. "See you next year."
First Selectman Mike Urgo said it is certainly difficult to hear that the town's banner event, which draws an estimated 15,000 to 18,000 people to the North Stonington Fairgrounds every year, would not take place. He praised the decision, however, and said he trusts the board to do what's best for both the fair and the community.
Urgo noted that much of what is going on, across all businesses, is unprecedented and urged residents to understand the importance of putting safety first. He said in the meantime, he certainly encourages residents to utilize social media to follow the North Stonington Agricultural Fair for updates and to reminisce about past experiences.
"One realization with the crisis is we've come to take a number of things for granted. The fair is something that has been there every year, and by taking a moment to pause and reflect on past fairs this season, it will give us more to look forward to in the future."
Carocari said preparing for the future was also an important part of the decision for members of the board.
"We've got just enough in the coffers to assure we have what we need to prepare for the fair next year, and a little extra aside in a rainy day fund," he said. "With what we've got now, cancelling this year assures us that we can survive and return with an event that is just as strong next year."
He explained that the board is concerned that even if they could host the fair, people may not be willing to immediately jump back into a large crowd. Many local residents have been isolating from social gatherings for weeks, he said, and habits will be different this summer than in past years.
If the fair was unable to draw enough attendance to offset costs, Carocari said it would put the board in a tough place where they may not be able to carry the event forward any longer. By not hosting this year's fair, he said the annual event maintains a guaranteed financial viability into the future.
Instead, he said the board will continue to pay close attention to trends and the governor's orders and will consider hosting smaller events later in the summer if things return more to normal, as well as remaining active on social media to maintain visibility.
"We felt that, unfortunately, this is the safest path to take financially," Carocari said. "We hope the decision will help protect everyone and allow us to come out of this just as strong as we went in."
For a full list of Association of Connecticut Fairs events, including updates for events at the North Stonington Fairgrounds, visit ctagfairs.org.
