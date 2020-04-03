STONINGTON — A 94-year-old man became the town’s first confirmed death from COVID-19 on Friday, according to Ledge Light Health District.
“It is with sadness today that I am confirming the first death within our community due to COVID-19. I know I am joined by many when saying our thoughts and prayers are with this individual, along with his family and friends,” said Danielle Chesebrough, Stonington’s first selectman. “As we mourn this loss, we ask all residents to please continue to take every possible step you can to keep yourselves and each other safe.”
Ledge Light Health District said it was continuing to work with southeastern Connecticut towns and its state partners to prepare for the anticipated widespread community transmission of COVID-19.
“Ledge Light Health District and its staff will continue to assure that all appropriate CDC protocols regarding positive cases and potential contacts are followed,” said Stephen Mansfield, Ledge Light Health District’s director of health.
Ledge Light continues to promote social distancing as the best way to slow the spread of the virus.
“The first death in our jurisdiction is a sad reminder of the need for adherence to social distancing measures; it is crucial in helping to reduce the spread of the virus and limit the number of people who are infected,” Mansfield said.
Residents and businesses are urged to access up-to-date information regarding the pandemic from reputable sources including the Ledge Light Health District website (www.llhd.org) and Facebook page (@LedgeLightHD).
Ledge Light Health District serves as the local health department for East Lyme, Groton, Ledyard, Lyme, New London, North Stonington, Old Lyme, Stonington and Waterford.
