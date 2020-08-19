STONINGTON — An estimated 82% of Stonington students will return to in-person learning using the hybrid-learning model when classes resume following Labor Day weekend.
A recent survey determined that approximately 82% of the 2,070 students in the district will return to class on Sept. 8 as part of a hybrid model approved by the Stonington Board of Education last week that will include in-class instruction two days per week and remote learning three days per week. The district said 18% of parents intended to use the full distance-learning option to start the 2020-21 school year.
Results of the survey, which was sent to parents and teachers following the Board of Education’s approval of the COVID-19 safety plan, were released in an email from Superintendent of Schools Van Riley on Tuesday afternoon.
“We have requests from 10 classroom teachers from various grade levels to work remotely at this time,” Riley said. “The principals are working hard this week to plan for classroom and cohort assignments and updates will be provided as soon as possible.”
Members of the board unanimously approved the safety plan on Aug. 13. Under the plan, students and staff would be divided into cohorts to be determined alphabetically by students’ last names, with the first group in each grade attending Mondays and Tuesdays and the second group attending Thursdays and Fridays. There will be no exceptions to cohort assignments, except to allow for students from the same family to attend school on the same days.
Parents were also given the option of continuing distance learning if they were uncomfortable sending their child or children back to start the school year. All students will participate in distance learning on Wednesdays.
The hybrid plan, which Riley said is designed to meet most Centers for Disease Control guidelines, also requires teachers and students to wear masks while at school except on designed “mask breaks,” maintain a 6-foot distance between one another and wash their hands and use hand sanitizer frequently.
Desks will also be fitted with barriers for added protection, school officials said, and tents will be set up outside each facility to help provide safe breaks and improve social-distancing opportunities.
Riley said last week that the plan also has the support of the district’s medical adviser, Dr. Michael E. Blefeld.
During last Thursday’s board meeting, members Heidi Simmons and Gordon Lord each expressed the desire to get all students back to full-time classroom instruction “as soon as safely possible to do so.” Simmons said that for younger students in particular, it is important that they are able to have in-person instruction as much as possible.
“Learning is deeply compromised when children are not in a classroom,” Simmons said. “It’s a horrible situation we are faced with, but 90% of brain development occurs in the first six years of life. Young children learn through interaction with others.”
District administrators and members of the board agreed to keep the COVID-19 response plan part of an open meeting conversation and to consider working with the board to return to full-time learning as soon as possible. Parents would be given notification of such changes in advance to allow for scheduling.
Riley said he is not comfortable with a full return, due in part to a rise in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases over the summer nationwide, and told board members that he would implement a full return if the board chose to go that route, but could not endorse such action at this time.
“If you would prefer to ignore the CDC guidelines and put students 3 feet apart (as recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics), then that’s something you should discuss,” Riley told board members last week. “That’s not something I would personally consider.”
