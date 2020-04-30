WESTERLY — For Deborah Dunham, a longtime soprano with the Chorus of Westerly, the news that this year's Summer Pops had been called off felt a little like hearing Christmas had been canceled.
"For some of us, Pops is a pivotal event," said Dunham, who's been singing with the chorus for most of her 52 years. "There's Christmas, there's Easter and there's Summer Pops."
Late Wednesday night, chorus executive director Ryan Saunders announced that Summer Pops, a beloved local tradition that draws thousands of music fans to Wilcox Park each June to celebrate the beginning of summer, had been canceled due to concerns about large gatherings during the COVID-19 crisis.
Dunham, who has missed just two pops concert since they first began in 1981, said even though she "saw it coming," the announcement was still tough to process but totally understandable.
"Without a vaccine, there's no way we could do it," she added.
Saunders, who has missed only one Pops concert himself, said the decision to cancel what would have been the 40th annual concert was made hours after Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo's daily press conference on Wednesday.
At that press conference, Gov. Raimondo said large gatherings of any sort — concerts, festivals and fairs — would be prohibited in the state this summer.
"We totally understand that this directive has been made in the best interest of the entire community ... and state ... for everyone's well-being, health, and safety," Saunders said.
As heartbreaking as it is to have to cancel what has become such "a celebration of our town's collective spirit," Saunders said the health and safety of the community is of far greater importance.
The good news, he said, "is that we're not going anywhere."
"We'll get through this," he said, "and we'll rise again."
Saunders said the chorus is still exploring the idea of presenting an alternative version of Summer Pops later in the year, depending on governmental guidelines as the pandemic evolves.
Spring Pops, which was scheduled to take place in mid-May, has also been canceled, Saunders said. The Brahms Requiem performance that had been planned for April has been rescheduled for the 2020-21 concert season, although no date has been set. Chorus patrons with tickets can call 401-340-0308 to discuss refund options.
First performed in 1981 in Westerly's Dixon Square as a big "Thank You and Farewell Concert" to the community for the support the chorus received for their first international tour, the pops concert was never intended to become "the community mainstay it is today," Saunders said.
The response to the first concert was so overwhelming, he said, the chorus repeated it for the next two years. As the audiences grew from 5,000 to 10,000, he said, organizers realized they needed a larger, safer space. In 1983, the concert was held in the Westerly Public Library's Wilcox Park, allowing the chorus to add Fireworks by Grucci to accompany the performance's celebratory finale featuring Tchaikovsky's "1812 Overture."
"If you think about it, there is almost no one in our community who hasn't been able to experience Summer Pops and come together in that beautiful park for almost 40 years," Saunders said. "Summer Pops is a part of all of us. It is such an example of why our community is so special and strong."
Dunham said she's determined to remain positive and hopeful about another Pops concert in a non-coronavirus world.
"When that day comes," she predicted, "when we're all back together again, it will be one of the most joyful events of our lifetimes."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.