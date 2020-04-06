STONINGTON — A second Stonington resident infected with COVID-19 has died and officials warned that although the number of confirmed cases in town remains low, the worst may be yet to come for the community.
Stephen Mansfield, health director for the Ledge Light Health District, confirmed Monday that the town has had two deaths that are considered to be related to COVID-19. The district announced Friday that a 94-year-old resident died from complications after contracting the coronavirus, and Mansfield confirmed Monday that officials were notified over the weekend that a 66-year-old Pawcatuck man who had recently died following what was believed to be an unrelated medical issue had also tested positive for COVID-19.
Mansfield and Stonington First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough each said Monday that the numbers are "preliminary" and reiterated that residents should remain on high alert and continue to follow all best practices for social distancing, including staying at home.
"What people need to know and take seriously is that the virus is here, and they should be doing everything they can to stay home and limiting their trips," Chesebrough said. "Residents should not be shopping once per day any longer but rather once per week at most, or whenever possible, they should try to do without something and avoid a trip altogether when they can."
Chesebrough said staff at local stores, including McQuade's Marketplace and Big Y, both in Mystic, have expressed concerns that some are not adhering to health regulations. She said staff at both locations shared concerns that some customers were stopping by almost every day still, which increases the potential for the virus to spread and puts employees at risk.
State officials have told local communities in eastern Connecticut that they do not anticipate the number of cases will reach its peak "for several more weeks," both Mansfield and Chesebrough said.
According to the Connecticut Department of Public Health, there were a total of 6,906 confirmed cases of COVID-19 involving Connecticut residents. According to the latest data, the virus has landed 1,221 residents in the hospital and has contributed to at least 206 deaths in the state.
In New London County, state data showed only 65 cases and a total of four deaths to date, including 6 cases in Stonington and no confirmed cases yet in North Stonington. Mansfield warned that the numbers can be misleading and may not accurately reflect the true number of cases in the region.
"The important message for the public is these are the number of known cases in each town, not the level of infection that is impacting the community," Mansfield said. "Right now, residents should assume that anyone they come in to contact with outside the house may be carrying the virus."
He said that in the weeks to come, maintaining social distancing protocols will be immensely important in order to prevent widespread illness in New London County.
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont echoed those remarks on Monday while adressing the media. During a press conference, Lamont said the CDC has reported that the peak of the coronavirus outbreak is still estimated to be a few weeks away for Fairfield County, more than a month away for New Haven County and may not hit the eastern part of the state until as late as June.
Lamont warned that "the next few weeks will be tough," and Chesebrough said Monday that state officials relayed the same message to local municipal leaders, telling them that they may see a drastic increase in confirmed cases in about three to five weeks.
Chesebrough said she is proud of how the community has responded as a whole thus far, but encouraged residents to maintain a positive attitude and avoid trips out of the house as the nation continues to combat the virus. She stated numerous times that the most important message for residents really is to just stay home as much as possible.
"We are just not there yet when it comes to the peak, and the next few weeks are going to be so important in preventing its spread," Chesebrough said. "We cannot be more clear, the best thing people can do is just stay home."
