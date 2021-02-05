MYSTIC —The Mystic Irish Parade Foundation has decided to postpone its 18th annual Mystic Irish Parade, which had been scheduled for March 21. The decision was a difficult one for organizers to make, especially since the annual parade had to be canceled last year.
“We are sorry to say we’re going to have to postpone the parade,” said Neil Ryan, vice president of the Mystic Irish Parade Foundation. “The parade board is looking at options that would allow us to safely and responsibly celebrate the day in other ways. We will share details on this as soon as we can.”
The annual parade, which had never been postponed or canceled until the pandemic last year, typically has more than 2,000 participants and is attended by more than 30,000 spectators, taking its supporters more than a year to plan.
— Sun staff
