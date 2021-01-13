STONINGTON — Since returning from winter break on Jan. 4, there have been 20 students and staff members district-wide who have tested positive for COVID-19.
In a letter to staff and families on Wednesday, Superintendent of Schools Van Riley said there have been at least four confirmed cases in each of the district’s schools since the start of the year and the district is continuing to monitor the impact on staffing and safety. Riley said the district has largely avoided the need for contact tracing and widespread quarantine, however, thanks in large part to students learning using an all-remote model last week following the break.
Students returned to in-person learning Monday using a hybrid model, with members of Cohort A in school during the first two days this week.
“Cases will continue to be monitored on a daily basis within the district and the immediate community,” Riley said. “We are regularly consulting with the Connecticut Department of Public Health and Ledge Light Health District.”
According to data released by Stonington Public Schools, the district has been alerted of five cases at Deans Mill Elementary School; six cases have been reported at West Vine Street Elementary School; five cases were reported at Stonington Middle School; and four cases have been reported at Stonington High School.
Riley said although the district has not moved to change how learning will occur, parents should be aware that cases throughout the region continue to rise and the district could shift to a full distance model at any time.
“Cases within the community and throughout the state continue to rise. The health and safety of the students and staff will continue to drive decision-making with regard to determining the instructional model and maintaining in-person instruction,” Riley said.
