BOSTON — Two more coronavirus mass vaccination sites are opening in Massachusetts this week, including one Monday at a now-closed Sears store at the Natick Mall.
The Natick location is expected to administer about 500 shots per day at first, with the capacity to boost that to 3,000 doses per day once the supply is available, state health officials said in a statement.
Another site is opening Wednesday at the former Circuit City in Dartmouth. That site will also begin by giving out 500 shots a day before ramping up to about 2,000 per day.
Only those eligible under state guidelines are allowed to sign up for an appointment, according to the state Department of Public Health, including residents age 65 and older with those with two or more medical conditions that put them at high risk for COVID-19.
The state already has mass vaccination sites at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Fenway Park in Boston, the DoubleTree Hotel in Danvers, and the Eastfield Mall in Springfield. Hospitals and retail pharmacies are also offering shots.
As of Sunday, almost 15% of Massachusetts residents had received at least their first dose of a vaccine and 5.6% had been fully vaccinated, according to the state’s COVID Command Center.
Boston Calling silenced
The Boston Calling music festival has been canceled for second year in a row, organizers announced Monday.
“After exploring all possible options for hosting Boston Calling this year, we have made the difficult decision in conjunction with local and state authorities to cancel the 2021 festival," organizers said in a statement on the festvals website. “The health and safety of our entire community is always our top priority, and there was no appropriate scenario under which we could provide the Boston Calling experience you love and deserve."
The three-day festival is traditionally held on Memorial Day weekend in May.
Although ticket refunds are being offered, tickets purchased for the 2021 event will be honored in 2022, organizers said.
Foo Fighters, Rage Against the Machine, and Red Hot Chili Peppers were scheduled to appear at the 2020 festival before the pandemic forced its cancellation.
