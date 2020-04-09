WESTERLY — Two town employees who tested positive for COVID-19 have been out of work for two weeks and have been medically cleared to return to work on Monday. The two employees both work at Town Hall, officials said.
Town Manager J. Mark Rooney discussed the two employees during a new conference on the town's response to the virus pandemic at Town Hall Thursday and during an interview that followed. The workers, who Rooney said had mild symptoms, each tested positive last weekend but had already been out of work for more than one week at the time. One worker was out due to an unrelated medical issue and the other was taking vacation time.
A doctor with the state Department of Health determined the two employees were not at work during a time they could have transmitted the virus to others and also cleared the two to return to work, Rooney said. The two workers could have returned to work Thursday but Rooney said that "out of an abundance of caution" he asked them to delay their return until Monday.
"It does hit home. It's a serious matter and it can happen to anyone," Rooney said during the news conference.
Rooney also announced Thursday that the municipal tennis courts at Rotary Park were closed Thursday after the town received complaints of groups of people gathered around the courts while two others were playing.
Gov. Gina Raimondo has ordered residents of the state not to congregate in groups larger than five at a time.
"As we start getting complaints we have no choice but to put more and more restrictions in place," said Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey.
He urged residents to check on their neighbors and friends, especially people who live alone, by phone, text or e-mail, saying the department had observed an increase in sudden-death calls during the last three weeks. Residents who do not get a response from their friends should call police, Lacey said.
Residents are doing what they can to help during the crisis. Amy Grzybowski, the town's emergency management director, thanked Sally and Chris Lawlor, residents who made 45 cloth masks for town employees. Grzybowski also encouraged people with medical training who are not working to consider helping and encouraged them to visit riresponds.org for more information.
Dan Lathrop, chairman of the Economic Development Commission, encouraged business owners to visit http://westerlyri.gov/734/Resources-for-Small-Businesses-and-Nonpr, a page on the town website, for information and resources on how to get through the crisis. The page is updated regularly and will soon include a survey intended to gauge the pandemic's effect on local businesses and their needs.
An online shop local promotion organized by the Ocean Chamber of Commerce is planned for April 18, said Lisa Konicki, chamber president.
"While you can't go into the store, the store can come to you," Konicki said.
A fundraising challenge issued by the Andrea Beach Bar reached its goal. The Colucci family, which owns the landmark business, agreed to match chamber gift certificate sales, up to $5,000, made from April 3-Friday. The goal was reached on Tuesday, Konicki said. The funds from the Coluccis will benefit COVID-19 relief funds established by the chamber and Westerly Hospital.
