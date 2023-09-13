CHARLESTOWN — With nothing set in stone, Charlestown is continuing its look at proposed amendments to zoning regulations that govern how residential development takes place in town.
The Town Council on Monday agreed to use its next regular meeting to introduce a new draft of zoning amendments around cluster and conservation development. That comes on the heels of a well-attended two-hour gathering to discuss the revisions Aug. 29 at Town Hall. After introduction as a first reading, the proposal would go to the Planning commission for review of up to 45 days.
The development issue has a long and controversial history in Charlestown. The previous council in August 2022 passed amendments to the town’s zoning ordinance that replaced existing residential cluster subdivision regulations in use for 30 years with an alternative set of conservation development rules.
Conservation development is a type of cluster subdivision designed to protect natural resources through zoning and subdivision regulations, and by making use of flexible land management tools. Communities statewide have used the concept to improve local development and better protect resources. But critics say the changes make it easy for developers to create compact residential properties that take away from the rural, country feel that is characteristic of the community.
Councilor Stephen Stokes, a former Zoning Board member and now the council’s liaison, heard questions about the change on the campaign trail.
“One of the overwhelming themes was, why are we changing this,” Stokes said. “Why did we change something that worked?”
In February, the newly-elected council asked the town’s Planning Commission and planning department to give an advisory opinion about amendments that would allow subdivision developers to choose from among conventional, cluster and conservation development options.
With an opinion in hand in April the council voted to direct Stokes to work with the town planner and solicitor to develop language for a proposed ordinance for development options, and the results were reviewed at the council’s June 1 meeting. Further work and discussion in late June led to the special meeting on Aug. 29.
The process is far from over. A public hearing is required before the council could vote on changes to the ordinance.
“You can’t do it behind closed doors. Everything has to be out in the open and in public as it should be,” Stokes said. “This is a draft that everyone has been talking about.”
In fact, Stokes said, he and Town Planner Jane Weidman had produced about six different drafts throughout a seven-month process of looking at the regulations.
Stokes said existing zoning governs how many developable lots, or the “top yield,” a parcel could contain, if free from constraints – a “perfect piece of property.”
“That has not changed. The maximum yield of a parcel with no constraints on it is going to be dictated by our underlying zoning,” he said.
Further study of a parcel in the planning process could reveal constraints to development that would reduce the final yield number.
“Things like wetlands, and there’s an entire list in our subdivision regulations, and through ordinances and state regulations,” Stokes said.
He used an example of a 100-acre development with “60 good acres” to be developed and 40 constrained acres, such as wetlands or dunes.
“No buildable lot would be allowed in any of the constrained lands as defined by Charlestown,” he said. “The yield is what changed.”
The councilor said he’s since heard from residents urging the town not to change the yield calculations, based on information they saw online that it allegedly would allow development on areas such as graveyards, ponds and streams – all untrue, he said.
“These are the things that are out there,” he said, calling it a misunderstanding of the intent and complexity of the process.
“This is an open wound since last year … the overwhelming majority of people have told me they want what we’ve had for the last 30 years that has worked.”
As a result, Stokes removed parts of the draft amendment that would have addressed yields and open space calculations. His latest version changes two things in the current ordinance.
One would remove half-acre, or 20,000 square-foot lots, in two and three-acre residential zones. The minimum would be one-acre lots.
“It was the exact way we had it prior to August of 2022,” he said.
The second change would strip a set of complex calculations that determines open space in residential lots, and revert to a 40% across-the-board open space allotment.
“No other additional changes would be proposed,” he said. Stokes is adamant that one-acre lots should be the minimum for two- and three-acre zoning.
“We talk about rural character in Charlestown, I ran on rural character of Charlestown,” he said. “Rural to me is not clustering half-acre lots on a three-acre parcel of land, so everybody’s looking in each other’s window.”
The council – especially President Deborah Carney – has been vocal about the process being an open one after a raft of criticism was leveled at officials, both online and in print, that the public allegedly was being excluded.
The transparency issue came up again Aug. 29 when Councilor Susan Cooper said the two changes proposed by Stokes were not discussed by the council and were “sprung” at the last minute during the meeting.
“The law requires us to give notice that this is going to be discussed,” she said. “Yes you can propose this, but you have basically derailed the meeting without providing notice to allow for discussion among all the people who have attended.”
Other councilors said the discussion was appropriate and noted no vote on the draft was taking place.
