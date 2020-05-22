WESTERLY — Westerly Hospital will offer suicide prevention training via a 90-minute Zoom webinar. The training covers the evidence-based QPR suicide prevention program (QPR stands for question, persuade and refer). Sessions will be held the first and second Tuesday of the month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and will be facilitated by certified QPR instructor Dr. Robert Harrison.
Like CPR, QPR is a simple process anyone can be trained to use to help save the life of someone in crisis — question someone about suicidal thoughts, persuade them to seek help and refer them for professional assistance.
The training is free and open to anyone. To register for the Zoom webinar, visit bit.ly/2zDy7Jq or email Robharrison63usna@gmail.com.
