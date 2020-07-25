WESTERLY — Westerly Community Credit Union’s WCCU Teacher Grant Program will award $8,500 in grants, in values up to $500, for the upcoming 2020-21 school year. The teacher grants are available to local teachers, administrators or staff from the school districts of Westerly, Chariho, Stonington, North Stonington, Exeter-West Greenwich, Narragansett and South Kingstown.
The grants are awarded annually to support creative and experiential educational projects or programs in the area’s school districts. Special consideration will be given to innovative projects that strengthen the relationship between the schools and the community at large, as well as to projects that support student excellence. All applications will be judged on educational focus, promotion of skills/excellence, creativity/innovation, community connection, and goal clarity/attainability.
“We appreciate the tremendous dedication and commitment of local teachers, administration, and staff in educating our area’s youth," stated Steve White, credit union president and CEO. "We feel this is a way to show our support and appreciation for their creativity and determination to help children succeed."
Grant applications are available at westerlyccu.com and must be submitted by Oct. 31. Grants will be awarded by Nov. 30 and monies distributed by year-end. For more information, contact Kim Gates at 401-596-7000, ext. 2124, or kgates@westerlyccu.com.
Sun staff
