CHARLESTOWN — Voters overwhelmingly passed the town’s proposed $15.06 million annual budget for town services and debt liability in the coming fiscal year on Monday, with over 1,000 people casting ballots in passing the measure by a 5 to 1 ratio.
Charlestown Town Clerk Amy Rose Weinreich said that of those who voted — for the 2022 referendum, members of the Town Council provided all residents the option of either using mail-in ballots or voting in person on Monday at Town Hall — 978 were in favor while only 194 were opposed.
With 1,172 active voters, the turnout represented approximately 17.6% of all eligible voters in the community, according to figures provided by Weinreich with the results.
The budget represents a 4.31%, or $1.3 million, reduction in overall spending. General government spending would increase by nearly $200,000, however, to $12.36 million. The budget also includes a significant reduction in capital expenditures and transfers, $1.87 million or 47.61%, which allowed members of the Charlestown Budget Commission to provide a plan that would include no increase in taxes.
The approved budget calls for a plan that would allow the town to maintain a level tax rate of $8.18 per $1,000 in taxable property in the coming fiscal year.
“Charlestown’s tax rate during the current year is among the top three lowest rates in the state of Rhode Island for residential and commercial real estate,” said Budget Commission Chairman Richard Sartor in presentations to the council earlier this year. “This budget maintains, and quite possibly improves, this favorable position.”
After two failed referendums this spring, the Chariho School Committee agreed to a zero-increase budget for the coming year.
In an April letter to members of the council, Budget Commission Chairman Richard Sartor said the budget balances funding to assure continued effective and efficient services and will still allow the community to maintain a healthy unassigned fund balance.
“The unassigned fund balance is projected to remain within the previous policy guideline,” Sartor said. “The new town-approved fund policy shall be implemented during FY23 with the goal of reaching the midpoint of the newly established UFB range over a three-year planning period.”
Council President Deborah Carney expressed concerns during council budget deliberations that the 2022-23 fiscal plan does not do enough to begin moving the town toward a newly established goal of having an undesignated fund that represents approximately 23% to 33% of the general fund.
“I notice this budget does not start moving that direction, but pushes it off a year,” Carney said during those deliberations.
Data would support Carney’s concerns, Sartor admitted, but he also said the town already has a healthy undesignated fund and would “stay within range” of the overall goal this year, while still maintaining a proper timetable to enhance the fund balance.
“I do understand that it could be read that way, but it is not that we aren’t making strides,” he said. “We will be within the new policy guidelines well within the suggested time frame. We might even be on the cusp of that now.”
