The venue of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Southern Rhode Island Conservation District's Public Scoping Meeting on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 6 p.m., has been changed to the Chariho Middle School Auditorium, 453 Switch Road in Wood River Junction.
The meeting is for interested members of the general public to discuss the proposed Wood-Pawcatuck Rivers Watershed Flood Protection project in Washington and Kent counties.
For more information, contact Darrell Moore at 401-822-8812 or Darrell.Moore@usda.gov, or visit ri.nrcs.usda.gov.
— Sun staff
