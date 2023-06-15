CHARLESTOWN — Three new officers of the Charlestown Police Department took part Monday in a swearing-in ceremony at Town Hall.
Chief Michael Paliotta swore in Lexus Falcone, John Griffin and Matthew LaPlume during a Town Council meeting.
Falcone and Griffin were May 2023 graduates of the R.I. Municipal Police Training Academy. LaPlume transferred to Charlestown from the Woonsocket Police Department.
Each officer had their badge pinned to their uniform by a member of their family: Gina Falcone for her daughter, Patrick J. Griffin for his son and Lydia LaPlume for her father.
“This is the most officers we’ve hired in many a year,” Paliottta said. “In 2023 we’ve taken on five new police officers. We’re excited about the new officers.”
The council also awarded a certificate of appreciation to Lt. Phillip Gingerella for his work putting together Charlestown’s first Employee Health and Wellness Fair May 17.
Lastly, the council issued a proclamation in honor and recognition of Rachel Schilke, Charlestown Ambulance Rescue Service emergency medical technician, the winner of the 2023 "Rhode Island Practitioner of the Year in Basic Life Support" award.
— Ryan Blessing
