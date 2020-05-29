GROTON — The Thames River Heritage Park and Connecticut Sea Grant are offering treasure-hunt style quests that include a tour of four park sites: Fort Trumbull State Park and the downtown Waterfront Park in New London, and Fort Griswold Battlefield State Park and Thames Street in Groton.
Those who complete the quests this summer can enter a prize drawing for heritage park T-shirts and water taxi tickets.
The quests had been offered as part of Connecticut Trails Day events on the first weekend in June in 2018 and 2019. This year, instead of group gatherings, Trails Day hosts are promoting activities that can be done at any time.
Participants follow clues to solve a word puzzle that leads to a special location where the quest ends. At the ending spot, people are asked to take a photo and email it to info@thamesriverheritagepark.org to be entered into the drawing. Winners will be randomly selected throughout the summer. Photos of the winners will be posted on the Thames River Heritage Park’s Facebook page.
For quest directions or more information, visit thamesriverheritagepark.org/quests.
