CHARLESTOWN — Andrew Baer and Megan Moynihan sat inside their subtly sophisticated Charlestown home one recent afternoon talking about their stunning collection of black and white photographs, all taken with a 1938 Leica camera by Baer's father, the late John Baer, one of the founders of the Salt Ponds Coalition.
Although Andrew said he was always aware of the existence of the photos — in fact he's always had a few framed pieces of his father's work hanging on his walls — it wasn't until he and Moynihan "took the plunge" and opened the boxes he'd been lugging around for three decades that he discovered "the full heft of his father's photographic life," as the writer Cherie Louise Turner put it in an introductory essay she wrote about the Baer collection.
Featuring scenes and people from the New York City of the early 1950s, the photos represent what Turner calls an "insider's sliver of postwar life in New York City" which document a "rich and intense time in world history."
There are also photos that "capture a world struggling to understand itself following years of war and political realignment" from the "Postwar Europe" of the late 1940s and early 1950s.
"There were more than 3,000 negatives," said Baer, who discovered bins full of his father's film "stowed away in a damp basement," after his father died in 1994.
"He had stored them all away in boxes," added Baer, who inherited his father's family summer house on Green Hill Pond — the house where he and Moynihan now make their home.
There were "boxes of negatives, contact sheets, gelatin silver prints, meticulous notes about printing, packed up and left almost totally untouched for decades," Turner writes. "It was a jumble. Detailed and extensive, yes. Organized, no."
Baer, a project manager, and Moynihan, an architect and art consultant, are the husband and wife team who together founded the Oyster Works design firm in 2008, after moving from Manhattan to Charlestown. The firm has garnered well-deserved attention for such forward-looking projects as the Charlestown Wine and Spirits package store on Old Post Road, which features a geothermal heating and cooling system and other energy-saving features.
When they began the process of having the negatives developed, Baer said, they realized they were "over our heads."
"We knew we needed professional help," said Baer, who is also a long distance runner and ultra marathoner.
That's when Moynihan and Baer reached out to Steven Smith, a professor of photography at Rhode Island School of Design, for advice.
"He has been super supportive," Baer said. "He sort of nurtured us and showed us how to look at black and white photos taken with a 1938 Leica camera."
"It's an amazing project," Smith said on the telephone Friday afternoon. "I'm excited to see (the photographs) are getting a new life."
In addition to representing "a time capsule of a bygone era," said Smith, a photographer whose own work has been widely exhibited, the photos are a statement from an artist "with a deep and rich personal vision."
The photos "transcend genre," Smith said, and are "very valuable" in that they offer a way to understand both history and the art of photography.
While some of the photos are slices of every day life, Smith said, Baer's "landscapes of New York City are personally evocative."
A number of the photographs from the John Baer Archive will be on display beginning Friday, Aug. 4, at Westerly Camera & Darkroom on Canal Street in Downtown Westerly. The exhibition, titled "New York 1951-1954," will run through Oct. 6. It will open Friday with a reception from 5-9 p.m.
Photographer Mark Lapriore, who owns the camera shop with wife Dee Dee Taylor, said when he first saw the photos on a visit to Baer's home, he was stunned.
"I couldn't believe my eyes," Lapriore said. "They are the best photos I have ever seen from that era. Better than the best."
"He captured some absolutely perfect photos," Lapriore said as he described the composition and subjects of the photos, some of which give ordinary yet intimate glimpses of people doing ordinary yet intimate things.
"Those moments don't last forever," Lapriore said. "It's an enigma to me how he did what he did."
"I think there will come a time when these photos are known world-wide," he added. "It's a really exciting show and it's already generated quite a buzz."
Baer said he and Moynihan plan to put together a book featuring his father's photographs accompanied by essays written by Turner, a longtime independent writer, about John Baer and his photographs.
"My father was a journalist," Baer said. "He was from a small town in Pennsylvania, went to Penn State to study journalism, met my mom and was drafted in February of 1942, one semester short of graduation."
John was the managing editor of the Daily Collegian and president of the Journalism Society, Turner writes, "known for his quiet, yet curious, tenacity, qualities that served him well as a photographer."
At the Daily Collegian he met his future wife (and Andrew's mom), Louise Fuoss, who was the women’s editor at the paper.
After Officers Candidate School, Baer was assigned to the 644th Tank Destroyer Battalion but returned to Penn State to marry Louise and take her with him to Fort Lewis, Washington, where he continued his training, according to Turner.
On Jan. 1, 1944, "on his first trip to New York City, John boarded the H.M.T. Aquitania in the Brooklyn Navy Yard," Turner writes. "The 644th landed on Utah Beach on July 11, and was attached to the 8th Infantry Division. They fought their way across Europe: Normandy through the Ardennes (Battle of the Bulge) into Germany. On May 1, 1945 the 644th moved into the Schwerin area and in a matter of days the US Army took 245,000 prisoners. The battalion history talks about seizing carloads of Lugers and P-38s and looting supplies of cigars and alcohol. John got a Leica camera from a German prisoner of war."
It was the same camera John Baer used to take his first photographs, of American soldiers in occupied Germany, his son said.
After the war, Andrew said, his mother and father moved first to Cape Cod then to New York City, where they lived in the East Village and were "connected with a community of artists and writers."
In 1950, they sublet their apartment and went back to Europe, lived in France and traveled through Italy, Spain and Germany.
"He took a lot of pictures," said Baer, "and he loved street scenes."
When the Baers returned to New York in 1952, his father continued to take photos and develop them in a "makeshift darkroom he set up in the bathroom."
"He photographed workers paving Fifth Avenue, shoppers hurrying past Saks and Lord & Taylor, people on park benches, and ice skaters at Rockefeller Center," Baer writes for his father's copyrighted archives.
He was a street photographer "so adept at blending into his surroundings," writes Turner, that his subjects seem unaware of his presence.
"His genius lay in making these images as engaging to us — the distant viewer— as they must have been for him," Turner says.
"He had some exhibits in New York," Andrew said. "He was the first non-painter to exhibit at Abingdon Square Painters."
"It's all very exciting," said Moynihan — a distance swimmer who is training for the world-famous Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swim next month — about her late father-in-law's project. "He was quite the storyteller."
