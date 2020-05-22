Stop & Shop’s Grow & Learn Program teaches children how to grow vegetables and herbs at no cost. In Rhode Island from June 8 to 15 and in Connecticut from May 29 to June 24, or while supplies last, Stop & Shop will be giving away free seed pods and activity books to customers across its Rhode Island and Connecticut locations. The seed pods, which feature 20 varieties of vegetables and herbs, will be available by the indoor or outdoor floral displays.
In addition to the activity booklet, customers can track the progress of their seedlings with Stop & Shop’s Grow & Learn app. Available via the Apple App Store or Google Play, the free app unlocks a digital garden, where children can watch plants come to life through augmented reality, while they learn tips, tricks and recipes that they can make with the vegetables and herbs they grow.
For more information, visit growandlearnatstopandshop.com.
