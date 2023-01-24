CHARLESTOWN — In a move that stunned residents and Town Hall employees, the Town Council on Monday night accepted the resignation of longtime Town Administrator Mark S. Stankiewicz.
The unanimous council vote to accept Stankiewicz' resignation came after a 40-minute closed-door executive session after 10 p.m. Monday.
Some of those who spoke Monday after the council vote alleged that Stankiewicz was forced out of the position he's held almost 10 years and that "pressure" contributed to his ouster.
Council President Deborah Carney read the terms of his separation from the town after announcing the vote. Stankiewicz' final day of employment will be Feb. 13, but his last day in office was Monday because he will use accrued paid time off, Carney said.
In the 2022-23 adopted budget, Stankiewicz' annual salary was $136,693, with a longevity bonus of $6,835.
Stankiewicz, 65, grew up in Plainfield, Conn., and served five Connecticut and Massachusetts cities and towns in his municipal management career before coming to Charlestown to fill a position vacated by the resignation of his predecessor, William DiLibero.
At the time of his hiring, then-council President Thomas Gentz said, "It was his experience working in the region, his people skills, and his character," that factored into the council's decision.
On Monday, his supporters scolded the council and reminded the public that under Stankiewicz, the town enjoyed low property tax rates, a harmonious Town Hall and expanded open space lands.
"He is the best town administrator we've ever had," Planning Commission Chairwoman Ruth Platner said. "He was able to bring all kinds of people together. He's put together the best staff I've seen in Charlestown and, I think, the state, and what you're doing with these actions of forcing Mark out is you're taking the town, hanging it upside down and shaking out people and good works, and it's a terrible shame."
During his time in Charlestown, Stankiewicz consistently drew favorable annual reviews, including a "highly commendable" performance evaluation in 2018.
"This is a horrible, horrible mistake," Bonnie Van Slyke, a former council member who served on the 2018 body that gave that positive review, said. "His accomplishments are impressive and they have really moved this town forward."
She called him "a true maestro, a conductor with exceptional skill and talent. But most importantly, in my eight years on the council, I found him to be a man of high character. Mark is honest, sincere, ethical and forthright."
Another former councilor, George Tremblay, worked with Stankiewicz for five years.
“I found he guided the town with a very thoughtful and steady hand,” Tremblay said. “He met our expectations with vision, vigor and street smarts, and the street smarts are really important, and he’s got them.”
Like others, Tremblay called the decision a “great loss” for the town. No public speakers supported the move.
“I can’t understand why we let this valuable resource walk out the door,” Tremblay said.
Richard Sartor, a former Charlestown administrator himself, called Stankiewicz a consummate professional. Sartor, town administrator from 2002 to 2006, chaired the search committee that unanimously put forward Stankiewicz as their recommended candidate.
The committee screened out a large number of candidates to settle on Stankiewicz, he said.
“He understood the role of a town administrator,” Sartor said. “He understood that although the politics and personalities sitting behind the dais can change, the professional administrator’s duty is to conduct himself in the interest of the charter and the council he’s dealing with,” he said.
Sartor cited the improvements to town staff and the working environment in town as known accomplishments by Stankiewicz.
“Some of the things you don’t know, and I do know being with the budget commission, there have been times within the last couple of years where we had serious problems with the budget that was presented to us to try to deal with.”
In those cases, Sartor said, Stankiewicz spent “half of the month of January every night and weekend at home, reworking the whole budget and bringing it back to us,” he said.
Other problems with the town’s ambulance and the police department were quietly resolved with Stankiewicz’ help, Sartor said.
“I believe the town will recognize the error that they’ve made in the future,” Sartor said.
Stankiewicz did not make any public statement after the announcement, other than to say he has "a few years" left before his retirement in response to a woman who spoke in his defense.
