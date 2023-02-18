CHARLESTOWN — Rep. Tina Spears (District 36) will hold a town hall on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 10:30 a.m., at the Cross' Mills Library, 4417 Old Post Road.
Spears will be discussing the shoreline access bill and her priorities in the General Assembly and is looking forward to hearing from constituents.
