CHARLESTOWN — The Town Council is working on a plan to quickly select an acting administrator for Charlestown, just a week after accepting the resignation of longtime administrator Mark Stankiewicz.
That process began Tuesday, when the council set a pair of meetings for next week to receive and review applications for the position.
The town is advertising on its website and Facebook page and in a newspaper advertisement for the position, and applications with résumés are due at Town Hall in the clerk’s office by noon on Feb. 7.
The council will meet later that night in public to review and vet the applications. That will be followed by a Feb. 9 executive session, which is closed to the public, to interview potential candidates, who do not have to be residents of Charlestown.
“We want to get this done sooner rather than later,” Council President Deborah Carney said.
Applications submitted to the town clerk’s office for consideration are public records, meaning candidates for the position will be known next Tuesday.
“Everybody will know that they filled it out,” Carney said. “I have no idea how many we’ll receive. It could be three, it could be 20.”
Once the council settles on an acting administrator, that person will be hired contingent on successfully passing a police criminal background check.
“This is the financial handling of the town, the service of the town and the administration of it,” council member Stephen Stokes said.
Stankiewicz, administrator in Charlestown for 10 years, and the council have been tight-lipped about the reasons for his departure.
Under terms set by Stankiewicz, his final day of employment will be Feb. 13, but he’s already stopped working by using accrued paid time off. He’s also set to receive a $79,025 severance package.
Once a temporary administrator is in place, the council will have time to search for a permanent replacement. It’s a process dictated by the town charter and will begin Feb. 13.
A search committee appointed by the council reviews qualifications, conducts interviews, checks references and forwards the information to the council. The council then chooses the next administrator “on the basis of executive and administrative abilities, with special reference to academic experience in, or knowledge of, accepted practices in respect to the duties of office,” according to the charter.
The last time it searched for an administrator, the town had 64 candidates apply for the job.
Eleven candidates were invited for initial interviews. Seven scheduled interviews, and the committee eventually met with six before finally choosing Stankiewicz and recommending him to the council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.