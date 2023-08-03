CHARLESTOWN — The Charlestown Seafood Festival will kick off Friday with a tribute to local radio station owner and on-air personality Chris DiPaola, who passed away suddenly in October.
Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee and Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos are among the dignitaries scheduled to attend the special 3 p.m. ceremony at Ninigret Park.
Over the years, DiPaola — owner of local radio stations WBLQ, WWRI and The Buzz — became the voice of the Charlestown Seafood Festival, broadcasting live and also doing all of the on-site announcements for nearly 25 years.
He served on multiple local boards and committees, including the Westerly Chamber of Commerce, Charlestown Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club, where he served two terms as president. He also broadcast live at multiple local events throughout the community every year.
During the ceremony, McKee and Matos will each speak and present memorial citations in DiPaola’s honor. Charlestown Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Heather Paliotta will present a memorial plaque to Chris’ wife, Laina DiPaola, and his parents, Tom and Nadine DiPaola.
The 38th annual Charlestown Seafood Festival will take place Aug. 4-6 at Ninigret Park, with gates opening at noon on Friday.
— Ryan Blessing
