CHARLESTOWN — With COVID-19 still preventing large groups from gathering, the Salt Ponds Coalition is trying something different this summer: a virtual book club.
The coalition, an advocacy group that promotes the health of southern Rhode Island salt ponds, will lead online book discussions beginning July 28 with a book about sea level rise entitled “Rising: Dispatches from the New American Shore,” by Elizabeth Rush.
“We’re trying to create more physically distanced programming,” coalition Executive Director Alicia Eichinger said. “This is the first time we’ve done anything like this.”
Eichinger said coalition members had already been notified so they would have time to read the book, but the general public is also welcome.
“We’ve sent out an email to our membership. We have started to post fliers,” she said.
The idea for a virtual book club is the result of discussions between Eichinger and several board and staff members. The first discussion will be moderated by Eichinger and board member Ann Whaley-Tobin.
“I chose the book,” Eichinger said. “Because it talks a great deal about sea level rise, I thought it would be a nice tie-in with a lot of the projects we’ve done as well, like the marsh restoration and such.”
Two more book discussions are planned in August and September.
The July 28 discussion will take place using the Zoom meeting platform at 7 p.m. The event is free but registration is required. Information on how to participate is available at https://joinsaltponds.com/
