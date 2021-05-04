CHARLESTOWN — The town’s annual budget hearing concluded Monday with a few comments of support and concerns from one resident about the rising rate of police pensions in recent years.
The hearing, which was held virtually in accordance with pandemic-related social distancing guidelines, drew just five total comments and lasted just over 30 minutes. Four of those who spoke voiced support for the budget in its entirety, while Old West Beach Road resident Steve Hoff questioned why the town’s budgets have seen a 15% increase in police pension costs per year over the past five years.
Hoff told members of the Charlestown Town Council that he believed officials needed to consider conducting a review of the account and considering other ways to address the police pension issue, including through bonding and seeking ways to curb increases.
“The town’s non-police pension is not increasing at 15% per year. In fact, it is not increasing at all, but actually decreasing by 11% per year,” Hoff said. “I don’t understand why there is no focus on such a major discrepancy.”
Hoff told officials he would also like to see the town consider bonding more projects while rates are low rather than to pay for them up front with cash. It was a suggestion that resident Leo Manelli said he could not agree with.
“To take on debt when we have the money to pay for it now just doesn’t make any financial sense,” he said.
Despite a pandemic and related expenses during the 2020-21 fiscal year, Town Administrator Mark Stankiewicz and members of the Charlestown Budget Commission were able to put forth a proposal that calls for a slight decrease in the tax rate while maintaining services and addressing road-repair needs.
The recommended $30.24 million combined education, operating and capital-improvement budget for the coming fiscal year would represent a 0.37% increase in spending, or $110,000.
Under the proposed budget, the town would designate $12.17 million for department expenditures, a 5.62% increase over current spending, and $13.51 million would be used to fund the town's portion of the annual Chariho school budget, a 1.41% increase over the 2020-21 fiscal year. The budget also designates $646,941 for debt service, nearly a 35% reduction, and $3.92 million on capital expenditures, an 8.8% reduction.
As presented, the overall budget would require the town levy a tax burden of $8.18 per $1,000 in assessed property, which would reduce the tax burden from the current rate of $8.23.
Stankiewicz said during Monday’s meeting that the goal of the budget was to maintain quality services and keep the tax rate low, while also looking ahead to make sure the town is not left with an unexpected bill in the future that could negatively impact the tax rate.
“This budget reduces the tax rate while using the unassigned fund balance to fund a large capital project, which is Old Mill Road, and reduce our incurred future liabilities with the hope of stabilizing future taxation,” Stankiewicz said.
With the hearing concluded, members of the Town Council will hold final deliberations during their regularly scheduled meeting on May 10 at 7:30 p.m., Town Moderator Charles Beck said.
The council will then send the budget to referendum on Monday, June 7, with voters able to access a poll place at Charlestown Town Hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Social distancing guidelines will be in place, officials said.
The town will also mail ballots to each registered voter to allow for mail-in voting. Voters are encouraged to use this option to submit their ballots in advance of the all-day referendum.
For more information, including a copy of the proposed 2021-22 budget, visit https://charlestownri.gov/.
