CHARLESTOWN — RICAN , Rhode Center Assisting Those In Need, a Charlestown food pantry and thrift store, will donate 100 percent of its thrift store sales on Saturday, Oct. 29, to help those affected by Hurricane Ian. The proceeds will be donated to the South Fort Myers Food Pantry Coalition.
The center, located at 805 Alton Carolina Road, will also be accepting monetary donations to send with the RICAN donation.
For more information or to donate, visit rhodeislandcan.org/home or call 401-364-9412.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.