PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management Division of Fish and Wildlife and the Woonsocket Harris Public Library will host a virtual, family-friendly program about coyotes on Friday, Aug. 21, at 1:30 p.m.
Attendees will learn about the Eastern coyote’s natural history, as well as tips on how to coexist with coyotes. Participants will get a behind-the-scenes look at the current research being conducted by the Narragansett Bay Coyote Study in partnership with DEM Fish and Wildlife and discover how humans affect trends in coyote populations.
The program will be led by DEM Wildlife Outreach team members Mary Gannon and Gabrielle De Meillon, who will be joined by Dr. Numi Mitchell and Kyle Hess of the Narragansett Bay Coyote Study. Mitchell will share some recent results from coyote tracking research in Rhode Island. Hess will join the program from the field, where he will show a typical field site and explain the methods of trapping and releasing coyotes for research.
The Narragansett Bay Coyote Study began in 2004, focusing on territory use by suburban coyotes on Conanicut and Aquidneck Islands.
The study has since grown through a partnership with the DEM Division of Fish and Wildlife; Mitchell and Hess are now tracking coyotes in rural and suburban areas across Rhode Island. By focusing on coyote territory size and food resource use, this study has identified that many coyote packs utilize food in heavily developed areas, and that those food resources can be linked back to human activities.
One goal of the study is to educate the public about how changing our own behaviors can help control coyote populations and reduce human-coyote interactions. To learn more about this project, visit coyotesmarts.org.
The Aug. 21 program is free, but registration is required to receive a link to access the program via Zoom. To register, call the Woonsocket Harris Public Library at 401-764-9044, email cgoldstein@woonsocketlibrary.org or visit dem.ri.gov/events.
