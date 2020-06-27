PROVIDENCE — Butler Hospital, in collaboration with The Miriam Hospital, has been chosen by the Alzheimer’s Association as one of five healthcare networks across the United States to participate in the large-scale study testing whether healthy lifestyle interventions can protect cognitive abilities in older adults who are at increased risk for cognitive decline in the future.
The study is sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association and is the first such study to be conducted in a large, diverse group of Americans across the United States. Approximately 2,000 volunteers will be enrolled nationally and followed for two years. The study’s coordinating center is at Wake Forest School of Medicine in Winston-Salem, N.C. Other sites in California, Illinois and Texas have already begun recruitment.
Locally, the study will enroll 400 volunteers from across Rhode Island and surrounding areas beginning this summer. The study site will be based at Butler Hospital’s Memory and Aging Program. Volunteers age 60-79 who do not have any problems with memory or thinking and do not regularly exercise will be randomly placed into one of two lifestyle interventions. One group will have a self-guided lifestyle program and the other group will have a more structured lifestyle program. Each program will encourage increased physical exercise, a healthier diet, cognitive and social stimulation, and regular monitoring of heart and vascular health.
In light of the challenges presented by COVID-19, appropriate precautions will be taken to ensure the health and safety of all trial participants and staff. The first phase of screening for the study will be completed by mail and over the telephone; eligible individuals from this screening process will be invited to Butler Hospital to complete other procedures with special care, adhering to all safety guidelines set forth by Care New England and the Rhode Island Department of Health.
For more information, visit butler.org/pointer or contact pointer@butler.org or 401-764-6837.
