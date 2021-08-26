CHARLESTOWN — Residents and businesses at Charlestown Commons have been issued a boil water notice following tests that confirmed the presence of E. coli bacteria in the water system.
The Rhode Island Department of Health issued the advisory Thursday afternoon, notifying those at the complex of the concerns. Charlestown Commons is a commercial space and residential duplex that serves approximately 150 people per day, health department officials said in a press release.
Under the advisory, all water used for consumption should be boiled vigorously for at least one minute. This recommendation pertains to water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation. Alternatively, customers can use bottled water.
Infants and young children should not be bathed in this water because they may swallow it accidentally. Anyone else using this water for bathing or showering should be careful to avoid swallowing the water. For more information, customers should refer to the notice provided to them by their water supply officials.
Additional information can be found on the department’s Center for Drinking Water Quality webpage at www.health.ri.gov/water/for/consumersduringemergency.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.