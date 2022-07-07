CHARLESTOWN — Those swimming in Ninigret Pond are advised to be on high alert: stinging jellyfish the size of a dime have been found.
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has issued a warning after a species known as clinging jellyfish were found in Ninigret Pond as well as in Potter Pond in South Kingstown over the weekend. The species may be small, but a sting from one can be powerful enough to send an adult man to the hospital.
A little caution is all that is needed in order to avoid trouble, according to DEM officials.
“Although these jellies have the potential to sting, don’t let that stop you from enjoying beautiful coastal pond ecosystems + all the rec opportunities they offer!” DEM wrote in a Twitter message.
According to the Woods Hole Oceanographic institute, clinging jellyfish are small jellies — adults are about 1 inc) in diameter — that have an orange-brown cross on their transparent bodies.
“They are known as “clinging” jellyfish because they have sticky pads on their tentacles that allow them to anchor to seagrasses and seaweeds,” the institute says on its website.
DEM officials are urging waders, quahoggers and others using shallow protected bodies of water to take precautions by wearing boots, waders or wetsuits, or sticking to sandy or surfy areas away from vegetation.
In 2019, five people were stung by jellyfish at Potter Pond, according to DEM records.
The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute said that stings will cause various reactions from person to person, but for some can result in severe pain and redness at the sting site, as well as respiratory or even neurological problems.
Those stung are encouraged to use white vinegar to stop any remaining stinging cells and remove tentacles using fine tweezers. The victim should also soak the impacted area in hot water or take a hot shower for 20 to 45 minutes.
Those assisting with any removal should use gloves and protective gear to prevent additional stings or related issues.
If symptoms persist or pain gets worse, seek medical treatment.
For more information on clinging jellyfish, visit https://www.whoi.edu/press-room/news-tip/faqs-clinging-jellyfish/.
