CHARLESTOWN — The little red farm stand at Quonnie Farms, just on West Beach Road in Charlestown, just off Rt. 1 — which for years stood by itself, offering beautiful fresh flowers, corn and tomatoes during the summer months only — has mushroomed into a bustling mini mecca for fresh food lovers that's open all year 'round and has been joined by two new, much larger structures.
One of those structures is an an enormous post and beam framed heated greenhouse, now filled with trays of herb, flower and vegetable seedlings, and hanging baskets being readied for Mother's Day.
Another is a stunning new 2,400-square-foot post and beam barn which was filled with the aroma of freshly-baked bread on a recent morning, as customers popped in and out, picking up freshly made croissants and loaves of bread, and chatting with Kat Jackson, the farmer who manages the place with her husband, Blake Holland.
As they walked around the farm, checking on the new overheard drip system in the green house, chatting with Systems Manager Pete Houtchens, looking in on the swiss chard seedlings and chatting with customers, Jackson and Holland discussed the evolution of Quonnie Farms and the plans for the future.
As they walked by a small fire pit with wooden benches hand-hewn by a friend, they said they hope to hold events — like oyster shucking demonstrations, and cheese and olive oil tastings — once the summer season is in full swing. For now, they're still getting used to the newness of it all.
"It seems a little surreal," said Jackson, 31, a South Kingstown native and second generation farmer who grew up spending summers working at her parents former farm stand — The Farmer's Wagon — a few miles down the road.
But the feedback from patrons has all been positive, she said with a smile, plus, they have a terrific team in place and a plenty of friendly, reliable vendors. Soon, about 30 thousand tulips will burst forth in their "pick-your-own" flower beds, and after that, the zinnias, and of course there will also be an abundance of vegetables and their legendary sweet corn.
"It's our number one draw," said Jackson. "We're probably the largest grower of sweet corn in Rhode Island that still picks corn by hand. My father was known for it and we'll continue it."
When her parents, John and Vikki Jackson, who owned and operated Burnside Acres, their 20-acre farm in Green Hill, decided to retire after 35 years, she and Holland jumped in to take over, Jackson said.
Then, in 2011, when Woody and Nicole Wooding — friends of her parents who originally owned the Quonnie property also decided to retire — passed along the stand to them, Jackson and Holland moved the operation to the West Beach Road location.
Some of the produce and all of the flowers are grown on the West Beach Road farm, but most of the produce is grown on the Green Hill family farm.
"The first year we worked both stands," said Holland, 33, a New Mexico native who met Jackson when they were students at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado. "This is a much better spot."
The husband and wife duo said they not only love working outside but enjoy working together and enjoy the challenge of figuring out what works best.
"We use a combination of organic and conventional farming methods," said Jackson, noting that they are "constantly expanding our blueberry field, which we maintain 100% chemical-free."
More than 200 varieties of vegetables and herbs "of the highest quality" grow in "small successive plantings of a diverse variety of crops" are grown for the stand from May until frost.
The pick-your-own flower garden is open to the public for spring tulips and summer annuals such as zinnias, sunflowers, dahlias and snapdragons and the farm stand is stocked daily with fresh cut market bouquets during the summer season. Jackson is in charge of the bouquets.
Inside the retail barn one recent morning, an arrangement of "Kat's Bouquets" were artfully displayed at the entrance while basics like eggs, butter, vegetables and fruits filled the shelves, bins and refrigerated cases alongside an abundance of "seasonally-focused farm-to-table prepared foods," interesting cheeses, "culinary necessities," and other tasteful items.
At the back of the store, trays of fresh-from-the-oven croissants were lined on trays in front of the wide open, visible "from-scratch" kitchen, while a coffee section, featuring locally-roasted Seaworthy Coffee, was nestled in one corner, and an enormous ice-filled plexiglass container filled with Quonny Rocks oysters stood in another.
In the kitchen, Chef Dan Hultquist was chatting with Baker Ian Cappelano, who was kneading dough at a large table.
"This is a chef's dream," said Hultquist who makes soups from scratch each day. "I get to be creative and try things out ... to experiment."
Hultquist, who grew up in South Kingstown and played cello in the high school orchestra alongside Jackson, said much of the appeal of working with the Quonnie crew, is the camaraderie and shared philosophies.
"I have the ability to utilize the produce," he said. "We have close to zero waste ... we use as much as we possibly can."
"I think our big deal is that we're a scratch kitchen," said Hultquist
One of the most popular items these days is a sandwich called the P.B.D.L.: grilled meatloaf, smoked gouda, caramelized onions, house BBQ sauce, served on the Quonnie Farms ciabatta, freshly-made by Cappelano, the on-staff bread maker.
"I'm a bread guy," said a smiling Cappelano, who for years worked at the award-winning Seven Stars Bakery in Providence.
"This is great," he said, wiping his hands on his apron and looking around the enormous barn. "We're getting back to simplicity."
Cappelano, who lives in Hopkinton, said he regularly bakes loaves of Italian bread, French baguettes and ciabatta along with the "Roman style" pizza which is quickly gaining notoriety, along with the croissants and other bakery treats.
Cappelano, 40, is also in charge of the cheese selections which have been attracting the attention from local cheese lovers.
Clare Williams of Charlestown, a loyal Quonnie Farms customer who has monitored the development of the farm property over the years is particularly fond of a "semi-soft, cheddar-blue cheese with an orange rind," she bought recently that was delicious and "a big hit" with her family.
"I love what Kat and Blake have built at Quonnie Farms," said Williams. "It's very exciting to have such high quality at your doorstep."
Williams, who speaks in a soft Welsh accent, said when she lived in Westerly, she always made a point of stopping by the farm stand in summer to buy flowers and fresh vegetables on her way to walk her dogs around Watchaug Pond.
Before she became a fulltime resident, she said, she'd "load up with fresh berries, veggies and flowers to bring back to New York."
"When I saw that they broke ground and heard that Kat and Blake were expanding, I reached out on Instagram to find out more," said Williams, who raved about the fresh bread, pies, assortment of unusual cheeses and other unique items offered at Quonnie Farms. "It is a brilliant idea."
"I'm so proud to be part of Quonnie Farms," said Jenna Hetzell, who owns Seaworthy Coffee Roasters in West Kingston, where she slow-roasts small batches of her beans and supplies the farm store with their coffee. "They are fully committed and aren't cutting any corners."
Soon, she said, she plans to install an espresso bar at Quonnie Farms, and is excited about their expanding partnership.
"They are exactly the kind of people you want to work with," Hetzell added.
"I can't say enough about them all," said Jeffrey Allen, the former chief of the Charlestown Police Department, who has done work for Stephen Peet, one of the owners of the principal owners of Quonnie Farms and the nearby Boulder Cottages. "The bread is excellent and so is the pizza. It's a really nice place."
"The real story is about Kat Jackson and Blake Holland," said Peet in a recent email. "In order to keep farming alive — and as a career — they needed to figure out a way to make the business sustainable year round."
With that in mind, Peet said, the "farm store concept" was developed and "built out."
"Not only does the new facility extend the produce shoulder seasons," he added, but with the kitchen and bakery, Quonnie Farms can offer baked goods and prepared foods year round."
"And we are hiring," Jackson added.
Quonnie Farms is located at 16 West Beach Road, Charlestown, and is open Thursdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit quonniefarms.net for updated hours and times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.