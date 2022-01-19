CHARLESTOWN — Questions posed to a second-shift patrolman in October led Charlestown Police Chief Michael Paliotta to the possible misconduct of a now-retired Rhode Island State Police lieutenant who is alleged to have been caught having sex in an unmarked cruiser behind the state garage in February 2021.
Documents released late last week as part of a Freedom of Information request revealed that Charlestown Patrolman William Campbell informed Sgt. Robert Petrocelli on Oct. 3 that he had witnessed what appeared to be a couple engaged in sexual intercourse. The incident involved an unmarked state police cruiser used at that time by Trooper John Gadrow.
The incident was not reported when it occurred on Feb. 27, 2021, documents obtained last week show, and Campbell was told by Sgt. David Westervelt, shift supervisor at the time of the incident, it “was probably best to just leave it.” Paliotta first learned of the potential misconduct during an in-person meeting on Oct. 14 and it was reported to the state police within 24 hours.
“Upon learning of this information, the department notified the Rhode Island State Police Professional Standards Unit. The Charlestown Police Department cooperated fully with the Rhode Island State Police during the course of their internal investigation into the matter,” Paliotta said in a statement issued with the requested documents.
“The Charlestown Police Department subsequently conducted a review into how the matter was handled internally,” he continued. “The department concluded that errors were made and proper procedure was not followed. Based on the internal review, this agency has taken the necessary corrective actions to remedy this situation and to further train our personnel.”
The latest developments come in light of a situation that led to the paid suspension of Lt. John Gadrow — a disciplinary action that did not occur for nearly a month following state police notification of the alleged misconduct — before he eventually retired with full pension at the end of December, despite evidence that he had likely committed the alleged misconduct.
Requests for documents pertaining to the case were initially rejected as a result of an ongoing investigation and because it was a personnel matter, which was expected to go to a hearing in accordance with the Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights. Once it was determined that he would be retiring at the end of December, however, the records were no longer considered a threat to due process and those documents were made available under FOIA law.
According to an incident report written by Campbell in October after speaking with Petrocelli, the Feb. 27 incident occurred behind the Rhode Island Department of Transportation garage located on Route 1. Campbell indicated that around 6 p.m., he found an unoccupied Range Rover with Connecticut plates, and parked by a nearby sand pile was an unmarked Ford Explorer belonging to Rhode Island State Police parked to the right side of the salt barn.
The officer witnessed what he believed was a man and a woman having sex inside, and flashed the car before using police radio to inform Sgt. Westervelt of the incident. When Campbell asked who it was and whether he should explore further, Westervelt noted that he believed it was Gadrow and suggested via text that Campbell not pursue it further.
According to state records, Gadrow was promoted to the rank of lieutenant on May 23, 2021, approximately three months after the incident had occurred. Despite being told on Oct. 15 of Gadrow’s involvement, state police did not take action against Gadrow until a month later, when he was suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.
State records show that, in the year prior to his retirement, Gadrow earned $149,445.92. Prior to his suspension, Gadrow had become a face of the department’s “Wolfpack Unit,” a federally funded program designed to promote highway safety and enforce highway traffic laws.
In a statement to the Providence Journal last week, Col. James Manni defended the state police investigation and said it was within Gadrow’s rights to retire, given how the process would have played out.
“This investigation was handled with the efficiency and professionalism expected in any Rhode Island State Police investigation. At the end of the investigation, internal administrative charges were recommended and brought seeking termination of employment,” said Manni, superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and director of the Department of Public Safety.
“Rather than go through a LEOBOR hearing, the employee decided to voluntarily separate from employment effective Jan. 16, 2022,” he continued. “Because the voluntary separation will occur prior to when a LEOBOR panel would have even been selected by the parties, and provides certainty of the outcome to the agency, this outcome is satisfactory to the Rhode Island State Police.”
Gadrow could not be reached for comment. A message with state police seeking further comment was not returned.
Without state police moving forward in seeking any civil action against Gadrow, the matter is now considered to be closed, officials said.
