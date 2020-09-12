NARRAGANSETT — The Department of Environmental Management will fly purple flags at state beaches to warn swimmers of the presence of the Portuguese Man o’ War, a dangerous sea creature with long tentacles and a painful sting.
Beach managers closed Scarborough State Beach to swimming this week after the second of two beachgoers was stung by something. The beach staff was able to retrieve a Portuguese Man o’ War from the water and identify it. A purple flag means that swimmers should swim at their own risk.
Although referred to as a jellyfish, the Portuguese Man o’ War actually is a siphonophore, a colony of different organisms working together as one and specialized to live in the water column. It is a predatory species. It uses its feeding tentacles to sting and paralyze small fishes, crustaceans and other invertebrates.
DEM is cautioning swimmers to swim at their own risk and be vigilant. The tentacles of the man o’ war can grow to 30 feet and longer. They “contain stinging nematocysts, microscopic capsules loaded with coiled, barbed tubes that deliver venom capable of paralyzing and killing small fish and crustaceans,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
“If swimmers see something that looks like a balloon floating on top of the water, they should stay far away,” said Jason McNamee, DEM deputy director for natural resources and a marine biologist. “Once the man o’ war gets into the surf zone, if the water is rough, the tentacles can break apart and they can continue to sting even while unattached. The sting is very painful and can leave scars on people with more sensitive skin.”
A Portuguese Man o’ War sting should be treated by carefully removing remaining tentacles with fine tweezers or with a gloved hand (a plastic bag works in a pinch) and rinsing the affected area with white vinegar to prevent any remaining stinging cells from firing. Then, soak the skin in hot but not scalding water (110–113F) or take a hot shower for at least 20 minutes. The heat will denature the protein in the venom. If symptoms do not go away or pain worsens, contact a health care provider.
DEM staff will be monitoring all beaches for signs of the Portuguese Man o’ War in the coming days.
Sun staff
