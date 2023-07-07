CHARLESTOWN — After passing an ordinance change to regulate sales of recreational marijuana, Charlestown officials now are preparing to limit where users can smoke it.
A public hearing will take place at 7 p.m. Monday at Town Hall before the council decides to amend its code of ordinances.
Council member Stephen Stokes introduced the proposed change last month.
“It essentially says you can’t smoke cannabis in public,” Stokes said.
The proposed change would prohibit people from smoking or vaping cannabis or related products anywhere in public, including beaches, parks and recreational areas of the town.
It also applies to public roads and sidewalks, as well as a “public place,” defined as “any place to which the general public has access and a right to resort for business, entertainment or other lawful purpose. It shall also include the front or immediate area of any store, shop, public and/or private parking lot, restaurant, tavern or other place of business and also public grounds, areas or parks.”
Fines are laid out in the ordinance as well. A first-time violation would result in a $100 fine. A second offense by “the same responsible person” within 12 months of the first means a $250 fine. A third or subsequent violation within 12 months, and the fine tops out at $500.
Charlestown police would have the authority to issue a summons for violators to pay a fine or appear in the town’s municipal court.
The proposed Charlestown ordinance means smoking or vaping recreational pot would be an activity done out of public view — on private property such as inside homes, backyards or meeting areas of members-only organizations. The law does not limit users from smoking in private, for example in a backyard adjacent to a public park.
Charlestown is not the first community to look at tightening laws about public use of cannabis. Several are treating its use just like smoking in a public place.
At about this time a year ago, Narragansett introduced a similar ordinance change. It, too, banned smoking cannabis at the typical public areas such as playgrounds, athletic fields and beaches. Fines were similar to Charlestown’s proposal, although some argued for higher financial penalties as a deterrent.
The Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association has expressed concern that the drug remains dangerous in some environments and that there is no reliable test for impaired drivers using marijuana.
In June 2022, Rhode Island became the 21st state to legalize adult recreational use of marijuana. The law took effect Dec. 1.
Increased use of recreational marijuana seems all but certain in Charlestown, as in other parts of the state. Following a resolution passed by voters in November to allow retail sales, potential cannabis sellers in Charlestown can compete for one of four licenses available in the town’s geographic area.
Last month, the Town Council voted to allow retail cannabis sales in two of the town’s regulated commercial districts. Commercial cannabis stores will be allowed by right in the town’s C3 district, and in the C2 district, but only with a special use permit granted by the Zoning Board of Review.
A C3 district is intended only for areas abutting Route 1.
The state has yet to award four available retail recreational sales licenses in Rhode Island’s so-called Zone 5 for such activity. The zone includes Charlestown and six neighboring municipalities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.