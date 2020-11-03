CHARLESTOWN — Six candidates vied for seats on the five-member Planning Commission in the only town in Rhode Island that elects its Planning Commission members.
At press time, early results indicated incumbent commission chairwoman Ruth Platner leading with 596 votes, Charlestown Residents United newcomer Patricia Stamps second with 558, Walter B. Mahoney, another newcomer running under the CCA banner, with 479, incumbent Frances Topping with 473, CRU newcomer Howard Stephens with 459 and incumbent Gordon Foer with 456.
Sherry Krupka, Sarah St. Laurent and Denise Rhodes did not seek reelection. Because the commission is a non-partisan body, the candidates are not running under any political party banner.
The incumbents
Ruth Platner
Commission chair Ruth Platner was first appointed to the commission in 1997 and elected in 1998. A founding member of the Charlestown Land Trust Platner also provides technical and web support to the CCA.
Frances Topping
The current Vice Chair of the Planning Commission, Topping has served on the commission for six years and also served on the Conservation Commission.
Gordon Foer
Foer, currently a member of the Planning Commission, is the former chair of the Conservation Commission.
The Challengers
Walter Mahoney
Running for the CCA was Walter Mahony, a professional planner with a degree in architecture.
Patricia Stamps
Stamps, a licensed real estate agent and local businesswoman, ran under the CRU banner.
Howard Stephens
Stephens, a retired businessman who has served on several non-profit boards, also ran for CRU.
