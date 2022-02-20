Alex Young, of Portsmouth, RI, changes sail on his Blokart prior to taking to the runways on Saturday, February 19, 2022. A group of 10 land sailing enthusiasts gathered at Ninigret Park in Charlestown over the weekend to take advantage of the gusting winds to get in some practice runs in and a few informal races on the old runways. The group, New England Land Sailors, has sailors from Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Hampshire and Massachussetts, and they sail Blokarts, a 3-wheeled kart with a free-standing sail from New Zealand, that resembles a windsurfer, and are sailed on dry lake beds, beaches at low tide or abandoned runways. The current Blokart land speed record is 77.7 mph, set in 2018 during a race on the dry Ivanpah lake bed in California’s Mojave Desert by Rode Island’s Dave Lussier and Arizona’s Scott Young. Harold Hanka, Special to the Sun
