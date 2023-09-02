Cyd DeMichele, from Albany, dances with Phil Woodbury, of Somerville, Mass., as concert goers danced to the music the Old Fashioned Aces in the Dance Tent as the 25th anniversary Rhythm & Roots music festival kicked off at Ninigret Park in Charlestown under blue skies on Friday afternoon, September 1, 2023. The festival that runs through the weekend drew a good opening day crowd and spaces in the campgrounds were sold out. Harold Hanka, Special to the Sun
