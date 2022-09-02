Bill Caldwell, from Washington, D.C., and Valerie Uccellani, from New Orleans, dance together as John Papa Gros opens the Rhythm and Roots Festival at Ninigret Park in Charlestown on Friday. The music and dance festival continues through Sunday. (Harold Hanka, Special to The Sun)
