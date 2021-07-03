People flocked to the area around the Quonochontaug Breachway boat launch on Tuesday, June 28, 2021, to escape the sweltering heat. A cool breeze off the water lowered temps 15-20 degrees from inland sites. Boaters, kayakers, sunbathers, and swimmers were evident in numbers. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
