Joe Weeden, right, Chair, Board of Engineers Charlestown Fire District, and Matthew Dowling, a Fire District Board member, display the oversize prop check. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and former Cong. Jim Langevin were among the dignitaries on hand to announce the granting of a $610,000 federal grant to help with the establishment of the Cross Mills Volunteer Firefighters and Ladies Auxiliary Memorial Park off of Matunuck School Road in Charlestown on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.The Charlestown Fire District has budgeted up to $40,000. For costs not covered by the federal grant and will continue to apply for additional grants. Also attending the ceremony were Deb Carney, Town Council President, and various other town officials and a few citizens. Community partners in the project include the Charlestown Historical Society, URI Natural Resource Department, URI Cooperative Extension, URI Landscape Architecture Department, the Salt Pond Coalition and Save the Bay. Harold Hanka, Special to the Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.