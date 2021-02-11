Dennis Thrush, of Charlestown, has spent the better part of two days sculpting a giant snow horse in the parking lot of the closed Wilcox Tavern on Route 1. His horse measures 7’ tall and 6’ long. Asked why on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, Thrush replied that he had a snow horse vision and there was plenty of snow around to bring it to reality. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.