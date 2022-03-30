Samara Greene, an intern with the Mystic Aquarium Animal Rescue Program, releases a rehabilitated, 3-month-old male Gray seal, named “ Mир” (pronounced “Myr”, which is Ukrainian for “peace”) at Blue Shutters Beach in Charlestown, R.I. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The seal was rescued from Misquamicut Beach, on February 15, 2022, found minimally responsive and in very thin body condition, weighing just 30 lbs. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun
