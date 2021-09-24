SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Perryville Grange No. 14, 1184 Ministerial Road, will hold a meeting to install officers on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. The meeting may be attended by anyone wishing to learn about the grange, its roots and meet its members.
The nonprofit group is open to all, regardless of race, religion or political views, looking for a group that cares about family, education for all and having a little bit of fun while supporting the community.
For more information, call Kristen Flynn at 401-499-3018.
— Sun staff
